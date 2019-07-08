Auto
Hyundai’s Kona electric, set for launch tomorrow, to offer a range of 452 km in a single charge
Updated : July 08, 2019 05:50 PM IST
Hyundai Motors is all set to launch India’s first electric SUV Kona on July 9.
The Kona is expected to be priced between Rs 20-25 lakh.
Hyundai claims the Kona can be charged as fast as a mobile phone.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more