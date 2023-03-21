Breaking News
Unseasonal rains damage crops across India
Hyundai Verna 2023 Live updates: Price, features, availability and mileage

By CNBCTV18.com  Mar 21, 2023 12:46 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

South Korean automaker Hyundai is all set to launch the new-gen Verna in the Indian market today.

Live Updates

The automaker also revealed that 41 percent of all Hyundai Verna buyers in 2022 were less than 30 years old and the company has sold over 4.65 lakh units of the car in India so far.

Mar 21, 2023 12:46 PM

Hyundai claims that it has already received more than 8,000 bookings for the sedan already. The new Hyundai Verna will be offered with 7 different single-tone colour options, along with 2 dual-tone options.​

Hyundai Verna 2023 Live updates: Price, features, availability and mileage
Mar 21, 2023 12:43 PM

Amit Kumar Dhaundiyal. Head of Group(AVP), Product Strategy & Planning at Hyundai Motor India, said that the carmaker wanted to create an iconic sedan while developing the new-gen Verna. It is designed keeping in mind 6 key pillars - Futuristic design, unwavering safety, impeccable technology, luxurious interior, unmatched performance and complete peace of mind.

Mar 21, 2023 12:39 PM

Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer at HMIL, takes the stage and talks about volume estimates of the sedan. He said the company aims to sell twice the volume of the new-gen Verna compared to the last generation.

Mar 21, 2023 12:37 PM

The new 2023 Hyundai Verna gets switchable infotainment and AC switch controller, 64-colour ambient lighting, heated and cooled seats, power adjustable driver seat, an electric sunroof, a 10.25-inch HD infotainment system, a Bose premium audio system, Bluelink connected-car tech along with more than 65 connected features.

Mar 21, 2023 12:35 PM

The 2023 Hyundai Verna will feature a split-headlamp setup at the front alongside a massive radiator grille flanked by the main headlight unit on both sides. A thin LED strip runs the breadth of the car. The new Verna is all about sharp character lines complemented with a sloping roof.

Mar 21, 2023 12:19 PM

A 6-speed manual transmission will be offered as standard. The 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine will get the choice of a 7-speed DCT while the naturally aspirated petrol engine will get the option of a CVT.

Mar 21, 2023 12:14 PM

Design wise, the next-generation Verna is entirely different from the model it replaces and it features a very hard-to-miss massive black grille flanked by split LED headlights, an LED light bar across the bonnet, a sloping roofline as well as multi-spoke alloy wheels. The new Verna will offer over 65 safety features, including level 2 ADAS.

Mar 21, 2023 12:11 PM

We are expecting the Hyundai Verna 2023 price to start at Rs 11 lakh and reach close to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mar 21, 2023 12:08 PM

