Hyundai Verna 2023 Live updates: Price, features, availability and mileage

Amit Kumar Dhaundiyal. Head of Group(AVP), Product Strategy & Planning at Hyundai Motor India, said that the carmaker wanted to create an iconic sedan while developing the new-gen Verna. It is designed keeping in mind 6 key pillars - Futuristic design, unwavering safety, impeccable technology, luxurious interior, unmatched performance and complete peace of mind.
The new 2023 Hyundai Verna gets switchable infotainment and AC switch controller, 64-colour ambient lighting, heated and cooled seats, power adjustable driver seat, an electric sunroof, a 10.25-inch HD infotainment system, a Bose premium audio system, Bluelink connected-car tech along with more than 65 connected features.
The 2023 Hyundai Verna will feature a split-headlamp setup at the front alongside a massive radiator grille flanked by the main headlight unit on both sides. A thin LED strip runs the breadth of the car. The new Verna is all about sharp character lines complemented with a sloping roof.
Design wise, the next-generation Verna is entirely different from the model it replaces and it features a very hard-to-miss massive black grille flanked by split LED headlights, an LED light bar across the bonnet, a sloping roofline as well as multi-spoke alloy wheels. The new Verna will offer over 65 safety features, including level 2 ADAS.