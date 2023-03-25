Auto this week: Hyundai Verna 2023, BMW R18 Transcontinental launched in India, and more

This week, several automakers launch their key offerings in the Indian market while some unveiled their futuristic automobile designs on a global platform. Here’s a look at this week's top stories from the world of automotive.

The fourth week of March witnessed some of the biggest launches and unveils in both commercial and personal vehicle segments. This week Hyundai launched the updated futuristic sedan, the Hyundai Verna 2023 while BMW debuted its touring bike the R18 Transcontinental in India.

Hyundai Verna 2023 Next-gen sedan launched in India

Hyundai Motors India finally took the wraps off the 2023 Verna and launched the next-gen sedan in India earlier this week. The all-new 2023 Hyundai Verna will be offered with two powertrains and it will feature a new turbo petrol engine. The next-gen sedan features a futuristic design and it will be offered in nine different colour options. The 2023 Verna is offered at a starting price of Rs 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Kia EV5 concept unveiled

Kia motors unveiled the EV5 concept, at its Chinese EV Day event. The company provided a glimpse of the upcoming all-electric SUV but did not reveal any technical details of the same.

According to Kia, the EV5 concept displays the future SUV's design and the exterior of the EV5 closely resembles that of the Kia EV9. The all-electric SUV features a sleek and upright sculpted shape, a blunt front profile, and vertically oriented LED headlamps.

BMW R18 Transcontinental launched

BMW Motorrad launched the R18 Transcontinental in India in three variants, the R18, R18 Classic and the R18 Transcontinental. The R18 follows the design concept of a classic American tourer, and it is offered at a starting price of Rs 31.50 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

Tata Motors hikes prices of commercial vehicles by up to 5 percent

Indian automaker Tata Motors is set to hike the prices of all its commercial vehicles by up to 5 percent starting from April 1. As per the official statement from the automaker, the decision to increase prices amidst the company’s efforts to comply with the stringent BS6 phase II emission norms.