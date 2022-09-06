Hyundai Venue N Line 2022 to be launched today; check expected price and more

By CNBCTV18.com

Korean automaker Hyundai Motors will launch its Venue N Line SUV in India today (September 6). This will be the second N-Line model to be offered by Hyundai in India after the i20 N Line premium hatchback. The carmaker will announce the price for the SUV after the launch.

The company is already accepting pre-bookings of the car. Those who wish to buy the sporty SUV can visit the nearest Hyundai Signature outlet or the company’s official website to book the car for a token amount of Rs 21,000.

Expected price

The standard variants of Venue N-Line will come with a seven-speed DCT transmission and a 1.0-litre engine. It is expected to be priced between Rs 10.97 lakh and Rs 12.72 lakh (ex-showroom), Mint reported. The car will rival the likes of Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and Tata Nexon in the segment.

Powertrain

Under the hood, the 2022 Hyundai Venue N Line will be powered by a 1.0-litre three cylinders inline DOHC petrol engine which is expected to churn out 118 bhp of maximum power and 172 Nm of peak torque. The Korean automaker may tweak transmission for improved performance compared to the standard Venue models. The N Line variant of the SUV is likely to come with three driving modes – Normal, Eco and Sport. The company may also tweak its suspension and exhaust.

Features and design

The Hyundai Venue N Line 2022 will be offered in two trims called N6 and N8. The car is based on the new generation model, launched earlier this month. The basic difference between the standard Hyundai Venue SUVs and the N Line models is the cosmetic and technical modifications.

The car’s exterior sports red accents all around and carries the N Line badging on the grille and the rear. The rest of the exterior is likely to remain the same as the new generation Venue SUV.

The Hyundai Venue N Line 2022 will be available in two single exterior colours -- Shadow Grey and Polar White. The car will have two dual-tone exterior colour options, including combinations of Polar White with Phantom Black roof and Thunder Blue with black roof. The Thunder Blue colour option is not available in a single tone.

On the inside, the Hyundai SUV will be equipped with sports seats, leather-wrapped gear knob with N-Line badging and a few cosmetic changes.