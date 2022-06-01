Hyundai is set to launch the 2022 Venue facelift SUV on June 16. The South Korean carmaker confirmed the arrival of the new sub-4m compact SUV this month.

One of the most anticipated products of this year, the Hyundai Venue facelift has undergone massive mid-life updates for the first time since its debut in 2018. It will come with exterior and interior design changes.

The new Hyundai Venue will compete with the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift model, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonnet, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and Mahindra XUV300. The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki is also set to launch the Vitara Brezza facelift model later this month.

Releasing the official photos of the Hyundai Venue facelift 2022 model, Unsoo Kim, MD and CEO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd, said Indian customers had made Hyundai cars the most-sold SUV brand in 2020 and 2021.

"Hyundai will launch the new Hyundai VENUE on June 16, 2022. I am sure, the new Hyundai Venue will continue to thrill customers,” Unsoo Kim said.

As per the photos, 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift will sport a redesigned front fascia with a new 3D grille, flanked by split headlamp clusters with integrated LED DRLs. The car is likely to get a new set of alloy wheels. At the tail end, the car will get a new set of L-shaped tail lamps with new LED internals and a new bumper. The design changes appear to be in sync with the new-generation Tucson and Creta.

Among other changes spotted in the photos are functional roof rails, a roof-mounted spoiler and a shark-fin antenna, Rush Lane reported.

Inside the cabin, the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift is likely to sport a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a Bose sound system, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting and a 360-degree camera.

The powertrain options on the new Hyundai Venue are likely to be the same as the outgoing model. This means Hyundai is likely to offer two petrol engines, including a 1.2-litre petrol unit (82bhp | 113Nm) and a 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol unit (118bhp | 172Nm). It will also offer a diesel option with a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine (99bhp | 240Nm).

The facelift will have a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque converter, a 6-speed clutchless iMT and a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox transmission options.

The Hyundai Venue 2022 facelift is likely to be priced at Rs 8 lakh and above, Zee News reported.