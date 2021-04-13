Hyundai unveils Staria multi-purpose vehicle: Know all about it here Updated : April 13, 2021 03:02 PM IST The multi-purpose vehicle will be available in 11, 9 and 7-seat configurations and two different variants The South Korean automaker also plans to introduce Staria Special Vehicles, such as ambulances, limousines and eco-friendly variants later Published : April 13, 2021 03:02 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply