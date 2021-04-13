Hyundai unveils Staria multi-purpose vehicle: Know all about it here

Hyundai Motors launched its new vehicle, Staria, digitally. The Staria line-up is the first embodiment of Hyundai’s new philosophy of ‘inside-out’ design for a new futuristic mobility era.

According to the official announcement, the South Korean automobile giant plans to add Staria Special Vehicles, such as ambulances and limousines and eco-friendly variants later down the line.

(Image: hyundai.com)

Currently, the multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) will be available in 11, 9 and 7-seat configurations, and two different variants. There is also a two-seater commercial version. Staria Premium, the second variant, will have upgraded features and a more deluxe finish.

Thomas Schemera, the Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer, said, “Staria is a step forward in connecting us more closely with our environments so that we can get more out of our everyday lives and do more for ourselves in transit.”

Staria is meant for the new era of mobility and comes with features to support this design philosophy. With a sleek, single curve design, the Staria comes with an almost monochromatic style, with the MPV using the same body colour for most parts.

(Image: hyundai.com)

The MPV will be available in eight different colours, with Staria Premium also coming with brass chrome tints to highlight its premium design.

The vehicle will have a 2.2-litre VGT engine for its diesel variant and a 3.5-litre GSD III MPI engine for petrol variants in terms of performance and size. Hyundai has optimised both powertrains for reducing noise, vibrations and energy leaks.

The aerodynamic design and the mechanical upgrades have resulted in a better fuel economy.

The Staria’s dimensions are 5.23 metre (17.2 feet) in length and 1.97 metre (6.5 feet) in width. The vehicle’s overall height is 1.90 metre (6.5 feet), which allows for easy entry and exit from the car.