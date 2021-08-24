Hyundai unveils i20 under N Line; aims to bring in more models in next few years

Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday unveiled i20 N Line, its first model under the performance-oriented N Line product range in the country, as it looks to cater to the customers who yearn for sporty vehicles. The car comes with various exterior and interior changes to give it a sporty styling, inspired by motorsport.

The i20 N Line is powered by a 1-litre petrol Turbo GDI engine mated with six-speed iMT (intelligent Manual transmission) and seven-speed DCT transmission options. "The N Line range will introduce customers to a car that truly epitomises driving passion, making sure sporty and fun driving experiences are accessible to all," Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO SS Kim told reporters.

N Line is made for everyday fun of young millennials, who view the world as their playground and have a different way of doing things, he added. Kim noted that the company would bring in additional models under the range over the next few years. Elaborating further Hyundai Motor India Director (Sales, marketing and Service) Tarun Garg told.