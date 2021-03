Hyundai Motors has unveiled a fresh entry-level sports utility vehicle (SUV), "Bayon", which will largely be sold in the international market, particularly in Europe. The crossover, even though based on the i20 platform, has very little in common with the premium hatchback when it comes to exteriors. Its ground clearance is also higher than that of i20's and it sits just below Creta.

The car borrows its exteriors from the recently updated Kona, Hyundai's electric car. In the front, Bayon features the trademark Hyundai grill, now seen on models across segments. The car carries thin DRLs and arrow-shaped headlamps, very similar to Kona. At the back, however, the car looks a bit identical to i20, following the same arrow-shaped theme and black plastic on the tailgate with the Hyundai logo on it.

With Bayon, Hyundai looks forward to entering the crossover-SUV segment in the international market, which already has Volkswagen T-Cross, Nissan Juke and Ford Puma. Interestingly the name is pronounced as "Bye-Onn", and the car remains a front-wheel-drive, just like the i20. Even though the sturdy exteriors and roof rails land the car the SUV look, the sporty interiors have been heavily lifted from the premium hatchback.

The all-black dashboard, switchgear, steering wheel, even the 10.25-inch display, and AC vents have been borrowed from i20. The South Korean automaker has also said Bayon is an "Urban-focused vehicle" and it has a 2,580mm wheelbase—similar to i20’s—allowing front-seat passengers 1,072mm of legroom.

The car will be available in two engine options—a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 84hp and the second a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech that is available in two states of tune, a 100hp or a 120hp, reported Autocar. Depending on the engine, the gearbox options will include a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed iMT.

Is Bayon coming to India?