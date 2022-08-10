Hyundai Tucson launch in India: Know price, variants and other specifications

By CNBCTV18.com

Hyundai is set to launch the all-new Tucson in India today, August 10. The South Korean car manufacturer will announce the official price of the of the all-new Hyundai Tucson today at 12 noon although it has already started accepting pre-bookings for the new SUV at a token amount of Rs 50,000.

The car maker unveiled the new Hyundai Tucson in India last month and started accepting bookings from July 19. Hyundai registered over 3,000 bookings for the facelifted SUV within 20 days.

The new Hyundai Tucson SUV will be available in two trims - Platinum and Signature. Buyers will have the option to choose from five monotone and two dual tone colour options.

With the new launch, the 2022 Tucson will enter the fourth generation in India.

In terms of design and features, the new car is expected to be a huge step up from the previous model. One of the key features of the 2022 Hyundai Tucson is the use of Level 2 advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS). The car will also be equipped with over 60 features available via Hyundai Bluelink.

Engine and gearbox

Under the hood, the new Hyundai Tucson will be powered by a 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that can generate 154 bhp and 192 Nm. It will be paired with a 6-speed AT. The SUV will also get a 2.0-litre diesel engine that can churn our 184 bhp and 416 Nm of peak torque.

The engine will be paired with an 8-speed AT. The premium SUV will have an all-wheel-drive system coupled with multi-drive modes.

Design

On the outside, the new Hyundai Tucson will sport a front fascia with a parametric front grille polished in dark chrome flanked by LED headlamps with hidden DRLs (also LED). The car will have a sloping roofline, machined-cut alloy wheels and all-LED taillamps.

The new Tucson will be the first car in India by Hyundai to get the Smart Sense Technology. It will come with a panoramic sunroof, twin 10.25-inch screens and a Bose sound system.

Expected price

There is no direct rival of the new-gen Hyundai Tucson in India although is classified in a similar category as the Volkswagen Tiguan and Skoda Kodiaq. The SUV is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom), Times Now reported.