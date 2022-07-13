Hyundai India has unveiled the new generation Tucson with updated exterior styling, a refreshed cabin, and ADAS features. Hyundai also claims that the new Tucson will get 29 first and best-in-segment features.

Here’s all you need to know about the new generation Hyundai Tucson.

Design

The new Hyundai Tucson comes in line with the ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language of the company. There is a new bigger front grille with integrated LED DRLs at the front. The SUV also gets vertically bumper-mounted LED headlamps and a silver skid plate at the bottom.

It will come with 18-inch machine cut alloy wheels, and flared wheel arches. On the rear, there will be a connected snake fang-shaped LED taillights with dual exhaust tips and a sloping roofline.

Engine

The new Tucson will be available in petrol and diesel engine options. The 2.0-litre petrol engine will generate 154bhp at 6,200rpm and 192Nm of torque at 4,500rpm and will be mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. On the other hand, the 2.0-litre VGT diesel engine will come with an eight-speed automatic transmission and will produce 184bhp at 4,000rpm and 416Nm of torque at 2,750rpm.

Interior

The interior of the new Tucson is completely different from its predecessor. It gets a large centre touchscreen panel which houses the portrait-style 10.25-inch infotainment screen. The SUV will feature an 8-speaker Bose sound system and touch-enabled climate control switches. It will also have a 10.25-inch floating digital driver’s display.

Features

The new Hyundai Tucson offers full LED lighting, a panoramic sunroof, heated, and ventilated front seats with memory function for the driver’s seat. It also has 64-colour ambient lighting, multi-air mode, wireless charging, dual-zone climate control and connected car technology.

Additionally, the refreshed SUV debuts touch-based controls for the HVAC system.

Safety

The Tucson comes with the Hyundai SmartSense tech with Level 2 ADAS capability and a camera at the front as well. The system relies on front and rear radars.

The standard advanced safety features include six airbags, ESP, hill descent control, hill assist control, and all-disc brakes.

