Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • auto>
    • June auto sales: Hyundai total dispatches jump to 54,474 units

    June auto sales: Hyundai total dispatches jump to 54,474 units

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Thursday reported total sales of 54,474 units in June, up 77 percent from 30,703 units in May, recovering from disruptions induced by the second wave of COVID-19. The automaker's domestic dispatches to its dealerships stood at 40,496 units last month, as compared to 25,001 units in May this year, the automaker said in a statement.

    June auto sales: Hyundai total dispatches jump to 54,474 units
    Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Thursday reported total sales of 54,474 units in June, up 77 percent from 30,703 units in May, recovering from disruptions induced by the second wave of COVID-19. The automaker's domestic dispatches to its dealerships stood at 40,496 units last month, as compared to 25,001 units in May this year, the automaker said in a statement.
    Exports rose to 13,978 units in June, as against 5,702 units in May, it added. "With markets opening up and improvement in customer sentiments, the company is committed to deliver innovative and world-class quality products and services meeting and exceeding customers aspirations," HMIL Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg noted.
    The newly launched model Alcazar has been receiving tremendous customer response setting some new benchmarks in the industry, he added.
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    VE Commercial Vehicles June auto sales recover to 2,438 units

    Next Article

    Positive on commodity stocks; trimmed overweight stance on IT: Invesco MF

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Shree Cements26,990.00 -514.60 -1.87
    Bajaj Finserv11,893.30 -215.75 -1.78
    Gland3,372.95 -51.35 -1.50
    Wipro538.90 -6.75 -1.24
    Infosys1,562.05 -18.75 -1.19
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finserv11,900.00 -216.60 -1.79
    Infosys1,562.00 -19.25 -1.22
    UltraTechCement6,703.45 -73.20 -1.08
    Tech Mahindra1,084.00 -11.10 -1.01
    Larsen1,490.40 -10.85 -0.72
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Shree Cements26,990.00 -514.60 -1.87
    Bajaj Finserv11,893.30 -215.75 -1.78
    Gland3,372.95 -51.35 -1.50
    Wipro538.90 -6.75 -1.24
    Infosys1,562.05 -18.75 -1.19
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finserv11,900.00 -216.60 -1.79
    Infosys1,562.00 -19.25 -1.22
    UltraTechCement6,703.45 -73.20 -1.08
    Tech Mahindra1,084.00 -11.10 -1.01
    Larsen1,490.40 -10.85 -0.72

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.47000.14500.20
    Euro-Rupee88.21300.05900.07
    Pound-Rupee102.6330-0.1850-0.18
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6684-0.0006-0.08
    View More