Workers at two large automotive factories in the South Indian state of Tamil Nadu are protesting unsafe working conditions amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Workers at manufacturing facilities of Renault-Nissan & Hyundai near Chennai are protesting a lack of adequate COVID-19-related safety measures on shop floors.

On Monday, workers at Hyundai Motor India's plant staged a sit-in protest, after which the company issued a statement announcing a temporary shutdown at the plant for five days.

"Considering the prevailing pandemic situation, the management has decided to temporarily suspend plant operations for a period of five days, starting May 25, until May 29", the automaker said in a statement.

"The company has taken several progressive measures to safeguard the health & ensure wellbeing of the entire workforce," it added.

Renault-Nissan India is also staring at a shutdown at its production facility on the outskirts of Chennai, as the Employees Union prepares to go on strike from Wednesday.

Chennai has been seeing a rapid spread of the Covid-19 infection during the ongoing second wave, with cases surging to 34, 867 on Monday.

Workers have been protesting Covid-19 protocol mismanagement at Renault-Nissan too, highlighting challenges that labor-intensive industries like auto are facing to sustain operations and ensure a smooth supply chain, while battling a deadly pandemic, even as the country's vaccination drive fails to pick up pace.