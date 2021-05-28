Hyundai to slash combustion engine line-up, invest in EVs Updated : May 28, 2021 10:02:35 IST Hyundai said it will try to improve the efficiency of its internal combustion engine vehicle line-up in emerging markets. The group will finalise its strategy to switch to all-electric models within the next six months, one source said. Facing tightening CO2 emission targets in Europe and China, all major automakers are accelerating their shift to EVs. Published : May 28, 2021 10:00 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply