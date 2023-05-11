Hyundai to offer crossover ‘Exter’ in 13 petrol & 2 CNG variants; check details

According to the company, the new Exter will be available in as many as 13 petrol variants, including EX, EX(O), S, S(O), SX and SX(O) trims. However, the new car would also be available in two factory-fitted CNG variants – S and SX.

South Korean automaker Hyundai recently announced that its upcoming new crossover ‘Exter’ will be available with two engine and gearbox options. The company has opened bookings for the Exter crossover in India and the booking amount has been set at Rs 11,000.

In terms of design, the Exter crossover comes with a rugged look with an upright front fascia featuring a Parametric grille, H-shaped LED DRLs and projector headlamps positioned on the front bumper.

Hyundai Exter’s rear features wraparound tail lamps with the 'H' graphic and a black strip connecting the two clusters. The new car features a chunky rear bumper with black trim, a silver skid plate, and dual exhausts. The car also gets blacked-out A and B-pillars, roof rails, squared-off wheel arches with diamond-cut alloy wheels and pull-type door handles.

The Hyundai Exter, in terms of power train, will be available with a 1.2-litre petrol engine and will be paired to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT. The CNG version, on the other hand, will come equipped with a 5-speed manual transmission.

The new crossover vehicle will be available in six monotones and three dual-tone colour options, including Cosmic Blue and Ranger Khaki.

Hyundai, which still hasn’t revealed the prices of the new car, is expected to announce the prices of the Exter later this year. Hyundai’s latest offering Exter is expected to go up against the likes of Tata Punch and Citroen C3 in the domestic market.