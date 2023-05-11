Hyundai to offer crossover ‘Exter’ in 13 petrol & 2 CNG variants; check details

According to the company, the new Exter will be available in as many as 13 petrol variants, including EX, EX(O), S, S(O), SX and SX(O) trims. However, the new car would also be available in two factory-fitted CNG variants – S and SX.

South Korean automaker Hyundai recently announced that its upcoming new crossover ‘Exter’ will be available with two engine and gearbox options. The company has opened bookings for the Exter crossover in India and the booking amount has been set at Rs 11,000.

According to the company, the new Exter will be available in as many as 13 petrol variants, including EX, EX(O), S, S(O), SX and SX(O) trims. However, the new car would also be available in two factory-fitted CNG variants – S and SX.

In terms of design, the Exter crossover comes with a rugged look with an upright front fascia featuring a Parametric grille, H-shaped LED DRLs and projector headlamps positioned on the front bumper.