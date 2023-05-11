English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeauto NewsHyundai to offer crossover ‘Exter’ in 13 petrol & 2 CNG variants; check details

Hyundai to offer crossover ‘Exter’ in 13 petrol & 2 CNG variants; check details

Hyundai to offer crossover ‘Exter’ in 13 petrol & 2 CNG variants; check details
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 11, 2023 7:02:59 PM IST (Published)

According to the company, the new Exter will be available in as many as 13 petrol variants, including EX, EX(O), S, S(O), SX and SX(O) trims. However, the new car would also be available in two factory-fitted CNG variants – S and SX.

South Korean automaker Hyundai recently announced that its upcoming new crossover ‘Exter’ will be available with two engine and gearbox options. The company has opened bookings for the Exter crossover in India and the booking amount has been set at Rs 11,000.

According to the company, the new Exter will be available in as many as 13 petrol variants, including EX, EX(O), S, S(O), SX and SX(O) trims. However, the new car would also be available in two factory-fitted CNG variants – S and SX.
In terms of design, the Exter crossover comes with a rugged look with an upright front fascia featuring a Parametric grille, H-shaped LED DRLs and projector headlamps positioned on the front bumper.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X