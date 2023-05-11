Hyundai to invest Rs 20,000 crore in Tamil Nadu plant to boost capacity & EV production

South Korean auto major Hyundai will invest Rs 20,000 crore in its Tamil Nadu plant across multiple phases over the next ten years. The company said, in a release, that the investment would be made between 2023 and 2032, and go towards increasing production volumes and introducing new EVs.

“We are excited about renewing our investment commitment to Tamil Nadu,” said Puneet Anand, Associate VP of Corporate Affairs, Hyundai Motor India Limited, in an exclusive chat with CNBC-TV18, “We will be investing Rs 20,00 crore in Tamil Nadu over 10 years; we are investing in future technology, electric vehicles, capacity expansion, building new plants and adding new machinery.”

The proposed capacity expansion at Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) will see the company’s plant capacity increase from 7.75 lahks to 8.5 lahks. The company will also set up a battery-assembly unit with a capacity of 1.78 lakh battery packs, to enable the affordability of EV products.

“Our battery-assembly unit will help us launch EVs across multiple segments at a much faster pace,” said Puneet, adding that the assembly unit is expected to be ready for production in a year. “We are also confident of producing domestically manufactured batteries in two years.”

Earlier, Hyundai Motor India Limited MD and CEO, Unsoo Kim, exchanged MOUs with the Tamil Nadu Government in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin and newly appointed minister of industries, TRB Rajaa. The company’s investment is significant for Tamil Nadu as the state gears up to host its Global Investors’ Meet next month under a new industries minister.

“This strategic partnership is a testimony to Hyundai’s commitment to boost the socio-economic development in the State, and make the country self-reliant,” said Unsoo Kim, MD and CEO, HMIL. “We have finalized plans to develop and establish Tamil Nadu as a base for Hyundai’s EV manufacturing in India,” he added.

In addition to investing in production capacity and battery-pack manufacturing, HMIL will also set up 100 charging stations across 33 cities on all major highways in Tamil Nadu. “The charging stations will motivate customers to invest in EVs,” said Puneet.

EV sales account for approximately 1 percent of Hyundai’s annual sales in India. The company says it hopes to grow in line with overall EV penetration in the Indian passenger vehicle space.