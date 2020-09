South Korean carmaker Hyundai has released the images of the upcoming i30 N model. The teaser of the model expected to be launched next year reveals the car is clearly distinct from its predecessor at least outwardly.

On the exterior, the Korean auto giant has come with several updates such as updated front and rear bumpers. Other changes include a bolder front grille, new LED lamps on front and rear, bigger exhaust outlets, and new 19-inch alloy wheels.

When it comes to performance, there are very limited numbers of changes other than connecting the engine with the all-new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. The new model will continue to use the existing 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that comes with 250 to 275 HP. The new model is expected to reach 0 to 100 kmph in around six seconds.