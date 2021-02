South Korean automaker Hyundai has teased the first image of interiors of much-anticipated Ioniq 5 electric car a week ahead of its virtual world premiere on February 23, 2021.

Based on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the Ioniq 5 gets a flat battery. A dedicated BEV platform allows for a long wheelbase and flat floors. Strictly following the 'Living Space' theme, the designers have been able to give the car the interiors distinct from others in the market.

Not just that, the company has also furnished the interiors with sustainable materials and textiles such as eco-processed leather, bio paint as well as natural and recycled fibres, another step towards a better environment. The eco-processed leather that covers the seats is dyed and treated with oil extractions from flaxseed, says the company.

Soft furnishings inside the cabin are clad in textiles derived from sustainable fibres such as sugar cane bio components, wool and poly yarns. The designers have also used material woven from fibres made from recycled PET plastic bottles. The dashboard, switches, steering wheel and door panels are coated in a polyurethane bio paint composed of oils from rape flowers and corn.

Besides that, the driver and front passenger seats are equipped with leg rests, enabling passengers as they wait while their vehicle gets recharged. Additionally, all the seats in the new Ioniq 5 can be operated and repositioned, making it convenient for parents and adults in the front to care for children and pets seated in the rear.

Last month, Hyundai had shared the first images of Ioniq5, which marks the South Korena company's debut in battery-powered electric vehicles. The company had also claimed that the new CUV can run over 100 km with just a 5-minute charge.

Besides several EVs that Hyundai has lined up for launch in future, the company currently has Nexo, a hydrogen-powered SUV, in its kitty of eco-friendly vehicles. Many believe even Nexo has the potential to make it to the Indian market.