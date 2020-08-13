Auto Hyundai rolls out membership programme for new car buyers Updated : August 13, 2020 05:49 PM IST Under the Hyundai Mobility Membership programme, the company has tied up with Mobis, Shell, JK Tyre, Revv, Zoom car, Avis, Savaari and DriveU. HMIL MD and CEO SS Kim told reporters that through such endeavours the company aims to become the lifetime partner of its customers in automotive and beyond. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply