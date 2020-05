Hyundai Motor India on Saturday said the company has rolled out 200 cars on the first day of production restart at its plant located in Sriperumbudur, Chennai on May 8.

The South Korean automaker, in its press release, said the production has resumed following the guidelines from the home ministry, "The company commenced production operations on May 8, 2020, ensuring 100 percent social distancing compliance in accordance with standard operating procedure."

The company is restarting production in a phased manner and resuming operations at dealerships complying with the government's attempt to revive the economy.