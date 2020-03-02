  • SENSEX
Hyundai reports lowest monthly sales in decade as virus dents demand

Updated : March 02, 2020 04:01 PM IST

South Korea has the most cases of infections outside the mainland, with the total at 4,212, affecting companies like Hyundai and Samsung Electronics.
Hyundai was the first major automaker to flag a hit to its manufacturing outside China when it halted production at home, its biggest manufacturing base, in February due to a shortage of parts from China.
