Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Thursday reported a 3.8 per cent increase in total sales at 59,913 units for September. The company had sold 57,705 units in September 2019.

Domestic sales were up 23.6 per centto 50,313 units as against 40,705 units in September 2019, the company said in a statement. Exports, however, declined by 43.5 per cent to 9,600 units as compared with 17,000 units in September last year, it added.