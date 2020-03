Auto

Hyundai receives over 10,000 bookings for new Creta in one week

Updated : March 11, 2020 02:40 PM IST

Hyundai Motor India will launch the new Creta in the market next week.

HMIL is offering the SUV in 1.5 litre petrol, 1.4 litre turbo charged petrol and 1.5 litre diesel engine options with manual and automatic transmission options.