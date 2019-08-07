Hyundai opens bookings for new Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Wednesday opened bookings for its upcoming new hatchback Grand i10 Nios.

The third generation Grand i10 Nios can be booked with a payment of Rs 11,000 at all Hyundai dealerships across the country and official digital platforms, HMIL said in a statement.

The vehicle will be launched on August 20.

"With the New Grand i10 Nios, we have created a new paradigm ensuring to maximise our customers' emotional values in the perfect harmony with the four elements of Hyundai design identity: sensuous sportiness', such as proportion, architecture, styling and technology," HMIL MD and CEO SS Kim said.

The company is targeting millennials with the Nios' which means more', offering "more value, more features, more space and more excitement".

HMIL said the Grand i10 Nios is the third generation of brand i10 and will co-exist with Grand i10 which will further expand Hyundai portfolio and cater to a much wider segment of customers from urban, semi-urban and rural markets.