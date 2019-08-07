Auto
Hyundai opens bookings for new Grand i10 Nios
Updated : August 07, 2019 01:29 PM IST
The third-generation Grand i10 Nios can be booked with a payment of Rs 11,000 at all Hyundai dealerships across the country and official digital platforms.
The vehicle will be launched on August 20.
The company is targeting millennials with the Nios' which means more', offering "more value, more features, more space and more excitement".
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more