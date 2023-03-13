Hyundai Motors signs term sheet for potential acquisition of General Motors' Talegaon plant assets

As per Hyundai Motors, the Term Sheet covers the proposed acquisition of land & buildings as well as machinery & equipment used for manufacturing at General Motors' Talegaon plant.

Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL) has signed a term sheet for a potential acquisition of identified assets at General Motors' Talegaon Plant in Maharashtra's Pune district.

"The proposed acquisition is subject to the signing of the Definitive Asset Purchase Agreement’ and fulfilment of conditions precedent and receipt of regulatory approvals from relevant Government Authorities and all the stakeholders related to the acquisition," Hyundai said in a press release.

Hyundai Motor India Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company (HMC), which currently has 12 car models across segments Grand i10 Nios, i20, i20 NLine, Aura, Venue, Venue N Line among others.

The company presently exports to around 85 countries across Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, Australia and forms a critical part of HMC’s global export hub.

HMIL currently has 1,333 sales points and more than 1,494 service points across India. Hyundai has a modern multi-million-dollar R&D facility in Hyderabad and a fully integrated manufacturing plant near Chennai.