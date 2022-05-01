Hyundai Motor total sales declines 5% in April

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Mini

Hyundai's cumulative sales declined 5% and domestic sales declined 10% in April on a YoY basis.

Hyundai Motor India on Sunday reported a 5 percent decline in total sales and a 10 percent decline in domestic sales. The company sold 56,201 units in April 2022 as against 59,203 units in the same month last year, Hyundai Motor India Ltd said in a statement.
Also Read
| Maruti Suzuki's April sales slipped by over 5% to 150661 units
Domestic sales were down to 44,001 units as against 49,002 units in April 2021. Exports increased to 12,200 units as compared to 10,201 units in April last year, the auto major said.
(Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

MG Motor retail sales dip 22% to 2008 units in April

Next Article

Skoda sales zoom over five-fold in April on back of Slavia's resounding success