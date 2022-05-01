Hyundai Motor total sales declines 5% in April

Hyundai Motor India on Sunday reported a 5 percent decline in total sales and a 10 percent decline in domestic sales. The company sold 56,201 units in April 2022 as against 59,203 units in the same month last year, Hyundai Motor India Ltd said in a statement.

Domestic sales were down to 44,001 units as against 49,002 units in April 2021. Exports increased to 12,200 units as compared to 10,201 units in April last year, the auto major said.