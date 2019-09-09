#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Hyundai Motor joins European electric car charging venture Ionity

Updated : September 09, 2019 02:56 PM IST

Ionity aims to install 400 high-speed charging stations across Europe by the end of next year in a bid to combat concerns about the range of electric vehicles, which is still considered a key factor limiting demand.
So far, the venture has installed 140 stations in 14 European countries, while a further 50 are under construction.
