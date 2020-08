Auto

Hyundai Motor India sales dip 28% to 41,300 units in July

Updated : August 01, 2020 12:08 PM IST

The company had sold 57,310 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement.

Domestic sales last month were at 38,200 units as against 39,010 units in July 2019, down by 2 percent.