Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Wednesday announced the induction of Ganesh Mani S and Tarun Garg to its board as whole time directors. Mani S is currently Director - Production, while Garg is Director - Sales, Marketing and Service, HMIL.

Their tenure as whole time directors will be for a period of three years effective from August 24, 2020, the company said in a statement.