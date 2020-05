Hyundai India has kick-started a massive plant to resume sales amidst COVID-19. The South Korean automobile giant has started dispatching 6.8 lakh masks and 1.7 lakh cases of sanitizers to dealerships. Sanitation SOP’s shared with dealerships cover every aspect of a customer’s visit to the showroom.

Following the latest guidelines from Ministry of Home Affairs, automobile dealerships have started opening up in green zones across the country.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Vinkesh Gulati, the vice president of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association said, “Apart from green zones, a few dealerships have started reopening in orange and red zones. Most dealerships are working with 30 percent of their workforce on an average”.

Hyundai India is in the process of making an assessment about how many of its 517 dealerships can reopen over the next few days. A company official told CNBC-TV18 that the company is fully geared up to resume sales subject to approval from district authorities.

“HMI has laid down guidelines to be followed at its dealerships across India that encompass all facets of customer interactions from their arrival to departure at showrooms and workshops. This will include display car & test drive car preparedness, customer Lounge & washrooms sanitization, delivery process of new car and serviced car, contactless demonstration and servicing”, said a statement from the company.

The SOP’s include thermal screening of employee’s and visitors and sanitization of all customer touch points.

The company is conducting training programmes for its employees in order to maintain high levels of hygiene at dealerships and workshops. The company is also giving customer an option of contactless sale and service. Customers can opt for demonstrations through video conferencing and the entire sale process can be completed online.