Hyundai launches India's first electric SUV Kona at a price of Rs 25.3 lakh

Hyundai Motors on Tuesday launched India’s first electric SUV Kona, which will be available in 15 Hyundai dealerships across 11 cities.

Priced at Rs 25.3 lakh, the Kona electric has an ARAI (Automotive Research Association of India) certified range of 452 kilometers with a single charge.

Despite the government’s focus on promoting electric vehicles, there have been concerns about the range that electric vehicles available in the market have to offer.

Electric sedans currently available in the market offer a range between 110 to 140 kilometres in a single charge. A normal charge would take anywhere between 8 hours and 30 minutes to 11 hours and 30 minutes whereas a fast charge could take up to 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Kona, which has a 39.2 kWh lithium-ion battery, can be charged up to 80 percent in 57 minutes with a DC fast charger. Customers will be provided with a portable and an AC wall box charger, the company said.

The SUV will come with a 3-year warranty and 8-year or 1,60,000 km warranty for its battery.