Hyundai launches Grand i10 Nios starting at Rs 4.99 lakh

Hyundai on Tuesday launched the Grand i10 Nios, the latest variant of their crowd-favourite hatchback, making India the first market to unveil its brand-new model.

The European-specification version will be launched in September at the Frankfurt Motor Show in Germany. Hyundai is already accepting pre-bookings for the car as it has started arriving at stores across India.

The i10 Nios starts at Rs 4.99 lakh for the petrol-based models and goes up to Rs 7.99 lakh for the diesel variant. It is the South Korean manufacturerâ€™s third launch in India this year, after the SUV Venue and electric SUV Kona.

While the existing Grand i10 will continue to be sold alongside the new Nios, the former will likely be phased out once the Bharat Stage 6 norms come into place in April 2020. Since 2013, Hyundai has sold over 7.5 lakh Grand i10s in India.

The Grand i10 Nios has a sleeker design, a new cascading grille (a likley homage to the Verna), sharper projector headlamps, new foglamps, and LED daytime running lamps (DRLs). The cabin has an eight-inch touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless-charging feature, multi-functioning steering wheels and auto climate control with rear air-conditioners.

Here are the prices for the various models:

Petrol

Asta â€“ Rs 7.13 lakh

Diesel