Auto
Hyundai launches Grand i10 Nios starting at Rs 4.99 lakh
Updated : August 20, 2019 02:40 PM IST
The i10 Nios starts at Rs 4.99 lakh for the petrol-based models and goes up to Rs 7.99 lakh for the diesel variant.
It is the South Korean manufacturerâ€™s third launch in India this year, after the SUV Venue and electric SUV Kona.
