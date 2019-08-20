Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
Hyundai launches Grand i10 Nios starting at Rs 4.99 lakh

Updated : August 20, 2019 02:40 PM IST

The i10 Nios starts at Rs 4.99 lakh for the petrol-based models and goes up to Rs 7.99 lakh for the diesel variant.
It is the South Korean manufacturerâ€™s third launch in India this year, after the SUV Venue and electric SUV Kona.
Hyundai launches Grand i10 Nios starting at Rs 4.99 lakh
