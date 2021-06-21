Hyundai launches Creta SX Executive trim at Rs 9.99 lakh onwards

After the high-decibel launch of Alcazar a few days ago, Hyundai has now unveiled the Creta SX Executive trim. The new Creta is available with both petrol and diesel engines with a six-speed manual transmission only.

While the price starts at Rs. 9.99 lakh, it goes up to Rs 17.70 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on models and variants.

The SX Executive trim is priced cheaper by Rs 78,000 compared to the SX trim model. The S model costs Rs 1 lakh more in both the petrol and diesel variants.

The Creta SX Executive trim has been consciously fitted in between the base S and top SX models.

Hyundai has positioned the SX Executive trim to compete with Kia’s Seltos, Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks and Maruti Suzuki’s S-Cross. It will also compete with Skoda’s yet to be launched Kushaq and Volkswagen’s Taigun.

Features wise, the SX Executive trim has an eight-inch touchscreen system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, factory fitted blue tooth mic, steering mounted audio controls, shark fin antenna, rear view camera and USB ports.

It also comes with standard 17-inch silver-finished alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, cruise control, and auto climate control. Standard safety features such as rear disc brakes, electronic stability control and hill assist come as part of the package.

What it will not offer as a part of the standard package are the outside chrome door handles, voice recognition button, Arkamys sound system, and burglar alarm. Power wise, the recently launched model comes with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol (115PS/144Nm) and diesel engines (115PS/250Nm).