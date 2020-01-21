Auto
Hyundai launches Aura at a starting price of Rs 5.8 lakh
Updated : January 21, 2020 01:49 PM IST
Aura, the company's new sub-four-metre sedan, will be available in 1.0-litre petrol BSVI engine, 1.2-litre petrol BSVI engine and 1.2-litre BSVI diesel engine.
Aura is the first compact sedan with a BSVI diesel engine and the base diesel version is priced at Rs 7.73 lakh.
The model is said to be a direct competition for the segment leader Maruti Suzuki Dzire priced at Rs 5.82 lakh.
