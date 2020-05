Automaker Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has launched the spirited new Verna at a starting price of Rs. 9.3 lakh. The car, according to the company, is India’s first fully connected mid-size sedan featuring several new changes and improvements.

"The spirited new VERNA is an all-rounder sedan with human technology connect comprising futuristic design, smart connect, ingenious detailing and superior dynamics for new age aspirational customers…The spirited new VERNA is mastered to deliver excellence including core areas of styling, performance, technology and safety to create a new benchmark in the sedan segment," said SS Kim, managing director and chief executive officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd.

The new Verna comes with a redesigned front fascia comprising of the wider grille, sleeker headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lights, sportier bumper section, restyled LED tail lamps and a new set of wheels.

It features digital cluster, front ventilated seats, tyre pressure monitoring system, 20.32 cm touchscreen AVNT with HD display, driver rearview monitor, paddle shifter, wireless charger and Electric Sunroof.

The base S variant, priced just over rupees nine lakh is only available with the 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 115 PS and 144 Nm. It is connected to a six-speed manual gearbox while the S+ comes with a 1.5-litre four-pot diesel generating 115 PS and 250 Nm.

The SX variant, on the other hand, is available in both petrol and diesel versions. The 1.0-litre turbo GDI petrol mill is limited to the SX (O) trim and it is connected to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.