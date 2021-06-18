Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • auto>
    • Hyundai launches Alcazar in India at Rs 16.3 lakh 

    Hyundai launches Alcazar in India at Rs 16.3 lakh 

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    The Alcazar will be available in three variants -- Prestige, Platinum, and Signature -- starting from Rs 16.3 lakhs (ex-showroom).

    Hyundai launches Alcazar in India at Rs 16.3 lakh 

    The much-anticipated SUV, the Hyundai Alcazar, has been launched in India. The Alcazar will be available in three variants -- Prestige, Platinum, and Signature -- starting from Rs 16.3 lakhs (ex-showroom).

    The six and seven-seater layouts are available in both petrol and diesel. The SUV will be available for Rs 16.3 lakhs to Rs 19.9 lakh, depending on the variant.

    The Alcazar has three drive modes, Comfort, Eco, and Sport, and multiple traction control modes for Sand, Snow, and Mud. It has a 2,760 mm wheelbase, the best in the segment according to Hyundai. The Alcazar has 4,500 mm long, 1,790 mm wide and 1,675 mm tall.

    Also read: Telsa begins testing Model 3 in Pune: Report

    It will have two engine options and a total of 4 powertrain options. The petrol variant of the Alcazar comes with a 2.0l MPi engine with 156 HP with maximum torque of 191 Nm. The diesel variant has a 1.5l CRDi engine with 113 HP with maximum torque of 250 Nm.

    Other features in the car include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster (segment-first), a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Hyundai’s connected car tech, a lane change camera (visible in the instrument cluster when you use the indicator), a 360-degree camera, in-built middle-row sun shades, a panoramic sunroof, and wireless phone charging.

    Also read: BACKSTORY: When India’s favourite car rolled off the lines

    Tags
    Next Article

    Hoping for 75% normalcy in sales in June, says Hyundai India's Tarun Garg

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    ONGC120.25 -4.85
    Coal India146.40 -5.75
    JSW Steel670.60 -25.75
    NTPC113.55 -3.85
    UPL808.00 -27.05
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    ONGC120.35 -4.65
    NTPC113.55 -3.70
    Power Grid Corp233.00 -6.70
    M&M784.85 -20.60
    Nestle17,678.30 -375.20
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    ONGC120.25 -4.85 -3.88
    Coal India146.40 -5.75 -3.78
    JSW Steel670.60 -25.75 -3.70
    NTPC113.55 -3.85 -3.28
    UPL808.00 -27.05 -3.24
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    ONGC120.35 -4.65 -3.72
    NTPC113.55 -3.70 -3.16
    Power Grid Corp233.00 -6.70 -2.80
    M&M784.85 -20.60 -2.56
    Nestle17,678.30 -375.20 -2.08

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee73.8600-0.2175-0.29
    Euro-Rupee87.8560-0.4410-0.50
    Pound-Rupee102.4240-0.8020-0.78
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6687-0.0031-0.46
    View More