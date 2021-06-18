Hyundai launches Alcazar in India at Rs 16.3 lakh 

The much-anticipated SUV, the Hyundai Alcazar, has been launched in India. The Alcazar will be available in three variants -- Prestige, Platinum, and Signature -- starting from Rs 16.3 lakhs (ex-showroom).

The six and seven-seater layouts are available in both petrol and diesel. The SUV will be available for Rs 16.3 lakhs to Rs 19.9 lakh, depending on the variant.

The Alcazar has three drive modes, Comfort, Eco, and Sport, and multiple traction control modes for Sand, Snow, and Mud. It has a 2,760 mm wheelbase, the best in the segment according to Hyundai. The Alcazar has 4,500 mm long, 1,790 mm wide and 1,675 mm tall.

It will have two engine options and a total of 4 powertrain options. The petrol variant of the Alcazar comes with a 2.0l MPi engine with 156 HP with maximum torque of 191 Nm. The diesel variant has a 1.5l CRDi engine with 113 HP with maximum torque of 250 Nm.