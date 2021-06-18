Hyundai launches Alcazar in India at Rs 16.3 lakh 

The much-anticipated SUV, the Hyundai Alcazar, has been launched in India. The Alcazar will be available in three variants -- Prestige, Platinum, and Signature -- starting from Rs 16.3 lakhs (ex-showroom).
The six and seven-seater layouts are available in both petrol and diesel. The SUV will be available for Rs 16.3 lakhs to Rs 19.9 lakh, depending on the variant.
The Alcazar has three drive modes, Comfort, Eco, and Sport, and multiple traction control modes for Sand, Snow, and Mud. It has a 2,760 mm wheelbase, the best in the segment according to Hyundai. The Alcazar has 4,500 mm long, 1,790 mm wide and 1,675 mm tall.
Other features in the car include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster (segment-first), a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Hyundai’s connected car tech, a lane change camera (visible in the instrument cluster when you use the indicator), a 360-degree camera, in-built middle-row sun shades, a panoramic sunroof, and wireless phone charging.