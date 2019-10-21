Auto

Hyundai Kona gets govt's nod ahead of Tata and Mahindra, says report

Updated : October 21, 2019 09:17 AM IST

In its ongoing bid to promote electric vehicles, the central government has placed orders with Hyundai Motor Co for its Kona electric compact sports utility vehicle.

Kona’s superior battery that generates 39.2 kilowatt hour (KWh) — compared to less than 20 kWh generated by Tigor and e-Verito — clinched the deal for the South Korean automaker.