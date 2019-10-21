#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
Indian market closed today due to Maharashtra polls
Asian share markets cautious, pound stumbles on Brexit drama
Oil prices dip on weak demand outlook, supply concerns
Rupee edges higher against Us dollar
Hyundai Kona gets govt's nod ahead of Tata and Mahindra, says report

Updated : October 21, 2019 09:17 AM IST

In its ongoing bid to promote electric vehicles, the central government has placed orders with Hyundai Motor Co for its Kona electric compact sports utility vehicle.
Kona’s superior battery that generates 39.2 kilowatt hour (KWh) — compared to less than 20 kWh generated by Tigor and e-Verito — clinched the deal for the South Korean automaker.
EESL had placed orders for 10,000 electric vehicles in 2017 with Tata supplying 60 percent of the supplies and M&M the rest, but in the wake of the ongoing economic slowdown the government has decided to restrict procurement to 3,000 units by March 2020.
