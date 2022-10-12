By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The IONIQ 5 EV will be the second car with Hyundai Group’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) to launch in India after the KIA EV6.

Korean automaker Hyundai is likely to launch its first all-electric IONIQ 5 in the Indian market. The crossover-utility vehicle (CUV) has been spotted testing several times in the country. Earlier, Hyundai had hinted that the IONIQ 5 will arrive in the second half of this year, but the company did not provide a date.

However, the IONIQ 5 is expected to launch around Diwali this year. Some reports also suggest that the launch could happen early next year. Here is all you need to know about the upcoming Hyundai IONIQ 5 EV.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 India trim expected specifications

The IONIQ 5 will be based on the E-GMP platform, which stands for Electric-Global Modular Platform. The KIA EV6 is also based on the E-GMP which is a skateboard platform, unlike some other electric cars that are built on ICE platforms.

In the global market, the IONIQ 5 is offered in both all-wheel-drive and rear-wheel-drive variants.

A dual-motor arrangement is included in the all-wheel-drive model with a motor mounted on both the front and back axles. The arrangement puts out a maximum of 306 horsepower and a maximum torque of 605 Nm.

The other variant is the rear-wheel-drive model, which has a solitary motor on the back axle. The motor generates 350 Nm of maximum torque and a max 169 horsepower. India is likely to get the rear-wheel-drive model as it will be less expensive. Hyundai may launch the all-wheel-drive model as well in future.

Battery and range

The global models of IONIQ 5 come with two battery pack options. The 72.6 kWh battery option provides a 481 km driving range, while the smaller 58 kWh battery provides a 385 km driving range. Hyundai is likely to launch the smaller battery pack option in India.

Further, the IONIQ 5 is expected to come with a 350-kW fast charger, which can charge the battery from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 18 minutes.

Expected features

The IONIQ 5 is likely to get two 12-inch digital displays, one for the instrument cluster and the other for the entertainment screen. The IONIQ 5 is also likely to offer features such as BlueLink-connected car features, a panoramic sunroof, a sliding centre console, ambient lighting, dual-zone temperature control and more. For safety, the IONIQ 5 will likely have a variety of ADAS safety technologies, including lane-keep assistance, blind-spot recognition, and front collision avoidance assistance.

Expected Price

While the KIA EV6 range starts from Rs 59.95 lakh, Hyundai is expected to price the IONIQ 5 more competitively. The EV hatchback could have a sub Rs 50 lakh starting price (ex-showroom), which may go up to Rs 60 lakh ex-showroom, as per AutoX and Zigwheels.