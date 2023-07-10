Exclusive | Optimistic about domestic market growth, more products lined up, says Hyundai India Chief Operating Officer

SUVs are the new flavour of the Indian market and Exter will set a new benchmark, Hyundai India Chief Operating Officer (COO) Tarun Garg said while speaking to CNBC-TV18. He expects volumes to double in the mini-SUV segment in the coming year from the current 10,000.

Korean car maker Hyundai has launched its entry-level Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) Exter in India. Hyundai has now completed its portfolio by launching its sixth SUV in the country.

He also feels that pricing is the icing on the cake. While exclusively speaking to CNBC-TV18, he added, "Even hatchback lovers will also like Exter. The wheelbase of 2,450 mm is a new benchmark, 60 connected features, six Airbags standard & 40 safety features are many segments first features."

He expects volumes to double in the mini-SUV segment in the coming year from the current 10,000. The initial response has been good, as Hyundai has received 10,000 bookings till now.

Tarun Garg said, "38 percent of bookings received are for AMT variant & 20 percent for CNG variant. We believe in giving good and valuable prices. The starting price is attractive and aggressive across all five trims."

Exter is priced between Rs 5.99 lakh — Rs 9.32 lakhs (introductory ex-showroom price) in India.

The company has seen a growth of 10.5 percent in the first half of this year. Creta has seen a growth of 22 percent, Verna and Tucson are leading their respective segments. The company feels that the semiconductor situation is easing, and the current sale momentum can be carried forward.

IONIQ5 has also received a good response according to the company. However, Garg feels that EV prices should come down for mass adoption, for which more localisation would be needed. The company is expected to launch more EV products.

"On current interest rates," Garg said, "We have to be wary about high-interest rates since 80 percent of the cars in India are financed. We're optimistic about growth in the Indian market. We have launched over five products till now. We will keep on launching newer products."

The mini-SUV is powered offered with, 1.2 litre Kappa Petrol engine with 5-speed manual transmission and Smart Auto AMT option. And 1.2 litre Bi-fuel Kappa petrol with CNG engine with 5-speed Manual transmission.