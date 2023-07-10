CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeauto NewsExclusive | Optimistic about domestic market growth, more products lined up, says Hyundai India Chief Operating Officer

Exclusive | Optimistic about domestic market growth, more products lined up, says Hyundai India Chief Operating Officer

Exclusive | Optimistic about domestic market growth, more products lined up, says Hyundai India Chief Operating Officer
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Daanish Anand  Jul 10, 2023 9:43:54 PM IST (Updated)

SUVs are the new flavour of the Indian market and Exter will set a new benchmark, Hyundai India Chief Operating Officer (COO) Tarun Garg said while speaking to CNBC-TV18. He expects volumes to double in the mini-SUV segment in the coming year from the current 10,000.

Korean car maker Hyundai has launched its entry-level Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) Exter in India. Hyundai has now completed its portfolio by launching its sixth SUV in the country.

SUVs are the new flavour of the Indian market and Exter will set a new benchmark, according to Hyundai India Chief Operating Officer (COO) Tarun Garg.
He also feels that pricing is the icing on the cake. While exclusively speaking to CNBC-TV18, he added, "Even hatchback lovers will also like Exter. The wheelbase of 2,450 mm is a new benchmark, 60 connected features, six Airbags standard & 40 safety features are many segments first features."
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X