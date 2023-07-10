Exclusive | Optimistic about domestic market growth, more products lined up, says Hyundai India Chief Operating Officer

SUVs are the new flavour of the Indian market and Exter will set a new benchmark, Hyundai India Chief Operating Officer (COO) Tarun Garg said while speaking to CNBC-TV18. He expects volumes to double in the mini-SUV segment in the coming year from the current 10,000.

Korean car maker Hyundai has launched its entry-level Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) Exter in India. Hyundai has now completed its portfolio by launching its sixth SUV in the country.

He also feels that pricing is the icing on the cake. While exclusively speaking to CNBC-TV18, he added, "Even hatchback lovers will also like Exter. The wheelbase of 2,450 mm is a new benchmark, 60 connected features, six Airbags standard & 40 safety features are many segments first features."