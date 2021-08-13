Hyundai i20 N-Line details leaked ahead of Sept launch; check engine variants, features, expected price

Hyundai officially confirmed its N-Line range of cars, the first of which will be the i20 N-Line. Thanks to the Type Approval Certificate which was leaked online, we now have details of the engine, gearbox, and variants of the new N Line. It is expected to be launched next month.

The Asta(O) turbo-DCT variant could cost Rs 11.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the N Line to cost Rs 1-1.5 lakh more.

Three variants

The i20 N Line will be available in three variants – the N6 iMT, N8 iMT, and the N8 DCT. The N6 will be based on the Sportz variant of the premium hatchback while the N8 will be based on the Asta variant. With the N8, you can either get it with the iMT or the dual-clutch auto transmission.

The N Line will have a wheelbase of 2580mm and measure 3,995 mm in length, 1,775 mm in width and 1,505 mm in height. It will come with smart-tech and connectivity features combined with best-in-class safety features.

It will come with only one engine option, which is a 120 horsepower, 1.0 litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine with a max torque of 172Nm. For transmission options, the intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) would be a 6-speed unit and the dual-clutch gearbox will be a 7-speed unit.

Many car enthusiasts might feel the sting, but the new i20 N Line does not come with a manual gearbox. Instead, it comes with a clutchless manual gearbox which will allow drivers to change the gears manually, without the need to regulate the clutch.

Exterior and Interior

“Sportiness redefined” is Hyundai’s approach to the N Line, which brings with it several additional features and embellishments. From the exterior, the entire look of the i20 N Line is sportier thanks to the twin exhausts tips, side skirts and a rear diffuser. The front bumper is also upgraded and features deep-set fog lamp housing and a new grille in piano black with the chequered flag. The alloy wheels will have dual-tone units measuring 17-inches, while the i20 gets 16-inch alloy wheels.

