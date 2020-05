After a long, quiet month of no sales, India's second-largest passenger car maker, Hyundai Motor India, is steadily stepping up its retail operations.

Hyundai has delivered over 1100 cars from earlier orders at the time of writing this story, and has received over 2000 new bookings in May.

Hyundai sold a little over 1.76 lakh cars in FY20, which works out to a monthly average of roughly 15,000 cars.

Tarun Garg, Director - Sales, Marketing and Service at Hyundai Motor India told CNBC-TV18 that customers were turning up at showrooms wherever possible.

"The booking and retail numbers, while humble, indicate a start from the ground up," he said.

Hyundai has opened up 340 out of its 1119 showrooms so far, and 500 workshops out of 1330. Services volumes, where workshops are open, are at about 40-45 percent, according to Garg.

Since auto showrooms are still shut in cities such as Delhi and Mumbai due to the high rates of contagion, the big volume markets are currently Karnataka and Kerala, followed by the North-Eastern states.

According to Garg, customers are also taking deliveries of their vehicles from the showrooms, in addition to home deliveries. From the initial trends, the company is receiving bookings across models including the new BS-VI Creta, the Venue and the hatchbacks Grand i10 Nios and Santro.

"People booking new cars in the new normal is an encouraging sign", Garg says, adding that the company hasn't seen many cancellations from customers during the lockdown.

Hyundai's BS-VI Creta, unveiled during the Auto Expo Motor Show in February this year had close to 18,000 bookings before the lockdown, with customers scheduled to take delivery of the vehicle during the auspicious Gudi Padwa festival.

HMIL's retail numbers largely reflect these orders now being fulfilled, according to Hyundai dealers that CNBC-TV18 spoke to.