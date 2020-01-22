Hyundai fourth-quarter profit beats view on brisk SUV sales, shares jump 5%

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co reported a better than expected quarterly operating profit, helped by brisk sales of sport-utility vehicles such as its Tucson and Palisade models.

Operating profit for October-December came in at 1.24 trillion won ($1.07 billion), outperforming analysts' average estimate of 1.06 trillion won, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S data. That drove Hyundai Motor shares up 5 percent.

Net profit for the quarter came in at 839 billion won, missing analysts' estimates.

In the same quarter a year earlier, Hyundai booked a 129.8 billion won loss, its first quarterly loss in at least eight years as sales slumped in China. It has since closed one of its five Chinese factories. ($1 = 1,163.69 won)