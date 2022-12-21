Homeauto news

Hyundai’s flagship EV ‘Ioniq 5’ to be assembled in India; bookings open

Hyundai’s flagship EV ‘Ioniq 5’ to be assembled in India; bookings open

3 Min(s) Read

By Vivek Dubey  Dec 21, 2022 11:22:42 AM IST (Published)

Ioniq 5 will be Hyundai Motor India’s second EV in the country after its maiden offering Kona was launched in July 2019.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Coach Soch | UK FTA: Brain drain is a worry as India push for easy visa for the skilled

IST5 Min(s) Read

Nestle hopes worst of inflation is over but finds spelling out 2023 outlook difficult

IST2 Min(s) Read

Union territories top India's Social Progress Index 2022 list but Jharkhand and Bihar have a long way to go

IST4 Min(s) Read

30-by-30: What is a COP15 'peace pact' and why are some regions objecting to it

IST7 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
(Edited by : Vivek Dubey)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Auto Expoelectric vehicleHyundai

Previous Article

Uno Minda ties up with Korea's Ascentec to develop wheel speed sensors 

Next Article

SIAM want government to continue growth-oriented approach to Budget 2023