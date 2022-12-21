Ioniq 5 will be Hyundai Motor India’s second EV in the country after its maiden offering Kona was launched in July 2019.

South Korean automotive manufacturer Hyundai has unveiled its new flagship electric vehicle (EV), 'Ioniq 5', in India. Bookings for this new electric crossover, launching at the Auto Expo in January 2023, have already started and can be pre-booked for Rs 1 lakh.

The company had also announced that the new Ioniq 5 would be assembled domestically, unlike its cousin, the Kia EV6, imported as an entirely built unit (CBU). With this, the latest Hyundai EV will be slightly more affordable than the Kia counterpart as the pricing in India differs due to customs duty between a CBU and a completely knocked down (CKD) car.

Hyundai's Ioniq 5 was first previewed at the 2019 Frankfurt motor show as the 45 EV concept. It also won the 2022 World Car of the Year award, the World Design of the Year and World Electric Car of the Year awards.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 is expected to feature a 72.6kWh battery pack and produce 214bhp of power and 350Nm of torque. According to the ARAI, this new EV will offer a 631km certified driving range on a single charge.

Pricing and Specifications

For the base model, Hyundai is expected to price its Ioniq 5 EV under Rs 50 lakh. In comparison, Kia's EV6 costs starting Rs 59.96 lakh in India. The new Ioniq 5 is based on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) platform.

Hyundai also claims that Ioniq gets a fast charging capability of 10-80 percent in 18 minutes using a 350kw DC charger. The new Ioniq 5 will come in three exterior colours — Matte Gravity Gold, Optic White, and Midnight Black Pearl.

Moreover, Ioniq 5 will be Hyundai Motor India's second EV in the country after its maiden offering Kona was launched in July 2019. In terms of dimensions, the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 5 is 4,635mm long, 1,890mm wide, and 1,625mm tall. The wheelbase of the Hyundai's flagship EV stands at 3,000mm.

Safety Features

Hyundai Ioniq 5 will get six airbags, ABS with EBD, VESS, EPB, MCB, and disc brakes on all four wheels. The upcoming EV will come with 20-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, flush-fitting door handles, LED front and tail lights and an integrated spoiler.

Interiors

On the inside, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 will feature a Dark Pebble Gray interior theme, a Level 2 advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) and a pair of 12.3-inch screens - an infotainment system and an instrument console.

Tech-laced