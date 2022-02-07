Hyundai faces flak over Pakistan arm's tweet on Kashmir; all you need to know

Global car manufacturer Hyundai came under massive crossfire on social media after its Pakistan arm called for "solidarity with Kashmir" through posts on its official Twitter and Facebook handles.

A day after the post, Hyundai India issued a statement, saying the company stands firmly “for our strong ethos of respecting nationalism."

Here’s all you need to know about the Hyundai controversy.

On February 5, a handle by the name Hyundai Pakistan Official posted a tweet, remembering the "sacrifices of Kashmiri brothers" and calling people to stand in support for the “struggle for freedom.”

Pakistan celebrates ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ on February 5 in support of the separatist movement in the Union Territory.

“Let us remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and stand in support as they continue to struggle for freedom," the Twitter account @hyundaiPakistanOfficial said. A similar post was also shared on the Facebook account of Hyundai Pakistan. Both the posts were deleted later.

According to Twitter users, an account linked to Kia Corp, an affiliate of Hyundai, also posted similar social media posts.

Following the post, #BoycottHyundai has been trending on Twitter in India. Social media users on February 7 called for mass boycott and cancelling bookings with the South Korean company.

Reacting to the matter, Hyundai Motors India has issued a statement on its social media handles, saying it strongly condemns any such view and stands firmly for the "strong ethos" of respecting nationalism.

The company called the social media post “unsolicited” and added that it was offending the car maker’s “unparalleled commitment and service to this great country.”

"As part of our commitment to India, we will continue our efforts towards the betterment of the country as well as its citizens," Hyundai Motor India said.

According to Bloomberg, Hyundai functions in Pakistan through a joint venture with one of the country’s top businessmen Mian Mansha, while Kia Pakistan is operated by one of the largest business groups Lucky Motor Corp.

Despite multiple calls by Bloomberg, Hyundai Nishat Motor Ltd, the Pakistan venture, did not respond.

After Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai is the second largest car maker in India and among the top exporters of cars from India. In the first month of this year, the company sold 44,022 units, while it sold 505,033 units in India in 2021, up 19.2 percent over the previous year

