Hyundai faces flak over Pakistan arm's tweet on Kashmir; all you need to know

Global car manufacturer Hyundai came under massive crossfire on social media after its Pakistan arm called for "solidarity with Kashmir" through posts on its official Twitter and Facebook handles.
A day after the post, Hyundai India issued a statement, saying the company stands firmly “for our strong ethos of respecting nationalism."
Here’s all you need to know about the Hyundai controversy.
After Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai is the second largest car maker in India and among the top exporters of cars from India. In the first month of this year, the company sold 44,022 units, while it sold 505,033 units in India in 2021, up 19.2 percent over the previous year
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)