Hyundai Exter Suv Launch Today: The Hyundai Exter will be available in several variants, in nine color options including three dual-tone options.

South Korean automaker Hyundai on Monday launched its new SUV Exter today, July 10, with the price of its base variant EX starting at Rs 5.99 lakh.

The S variant is priced at Rs 7.26 lakh, while SX is at Rs 7.99 lakh, SX(O) is at Rs 8.63 lakh and the top variant SX(O) connect is priced at Rs 9.31 lakh. These prices are for all the petrol-run vehicles. The starting price of its Smart Auto variant is Rs 7.96 lakh and CNG variant, which will be available as a factory-fitted option, is Rs 8.23 lakh.

The Exter will go up against the likes of Tata Punch, Citroen C3, Maruti Suzuki Ignis and lower variants of the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger in the domestic market. Cricketer Hardik Pandya is the brand ambassador for the SUV.

The compact the Hyundai Exter sports utility vehicle has an array of impressive features. The company has received more than 11,000 bookings for the SUV, so far. It has a 1.2 litre petrol engine which produces 83hp and 114Nm of torque. It has either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. In the CNG variant, the engine produces 69hp and 95.2Nm, and has just the manual gearbox option.

The Hyundai Exter is the first SUV in the segment to get six airbags in all variants.

The car has a rugged look with an upright front fascia featuring a Parametric grille, H-shaped LED DRLs and projector headlamps positioned on the front bumper. It also has wraparound tail lamps with the 'H' graphic as well as black strip that connects the two clusters. The car also comprises a chunky rear bumper with black trim, a silver skid plate and dual exhausts. The car also has roof rails, squared-off wheel arches with diamond-cut alloy wheels and pull-type door handles.

The Hyundai Exter will be available in six monotones and three dual-tone options, which include Ranger Khaki and Cosmic Blue.

In May, the car maker announced that the Exter would be available with two engine and gearbox options and the vehicle would be available in several variants.

The Hyundai Exter launch was streamed 12pm onwards on Hyundai India's official YouTube channel.