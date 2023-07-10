Hyundai launches compact SUV Exter in India, price starts at nearly Rs 6 lakh

Hyundai Exter Suv Launch Today: The Hyundai Exter will be available in 13 variants, six monotone and three dual-tone options.

South Korean automaker Hyundai on Monday launched its new SUV Exter today, July 10, with the price of its base variant EX starting at Rs 5.99 lakh.

The S variant is priced at Rs 7.26 lakh, while SX is at Rs 7.99 lakh, SX(O) is at Rs 8.63 lakh and the top variant SX(O) connect is priced at Rs 9.31 lakh. These prices are for all the petrol-run vehicles. The starting price of its Smart Auto variant is Rs 7.96 lakh and CNG variant, which will be available as a factory-fitted option, is Rs 8.23 lakh.

Cricketer Hardik Pandya is the brand ambassador for the Hyundai Exter.