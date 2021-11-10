Hyundai Creta facelift leaked ahead of auto show 

Hyundai Creta's upcoming facelift has been leaked online. The updated version of the car was set to debut in the upcoming Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show 2021 (GIIAS). The 5-seater SUV is available in 19 variants and starts at Rs 10.16 lakh (ex-showroom).

While the side profile remains the same as the existing version, small changes to the rear and an updated fascia to the front have been added.

The front of the car now features a Parametric Jewel grille with Parametric Jewel hidden daytime running lights. The headlamp cluster has also been moved lower than previous versions.

In the rear, the car has gotten a redesigned tailgate with a boomerang-shaped LED for its tail light cluster.

A four-spoke steering wheel, digital instruments cluster, touchscreen infotainment system in the centre of the dual dashboard are present in the interior.

India is not likely to see newer engine options for Creta's update. Current engine variants available in India are a 1.5-litre petrol engine, a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

The engines produce 113 BHP and 144 Nm, 138 BHP and 242 Nm, and113 BHP and 250 Nm, respectively. The petrol engines are mated with a 6-speed manual, a 7-speed DCT and a CVT while the diesel engine is paired with a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission system.